Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

