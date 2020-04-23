Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

