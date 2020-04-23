Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit