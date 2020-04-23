Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,462,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,850. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

