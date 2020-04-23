Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 657 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 556,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 7,345,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,753,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.