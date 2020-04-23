MintCoin Price Down 18.9% This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. MintCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

