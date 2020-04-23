Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,781,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,047. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

