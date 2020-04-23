National Bank Financial Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$2.25

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.45% from the stock’s current price.

KEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.06.

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.24. 1,762,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,051. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

