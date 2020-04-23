Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,545. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

