Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $393.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $427.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $426.70. 13,935,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.91. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

