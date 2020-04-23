Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.70. 13,935,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

