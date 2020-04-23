Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.28 on Thursday, reaching $426.70. 13,935,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,568,546. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.91. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

