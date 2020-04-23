New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, RTT News reports. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

