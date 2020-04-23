NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average of $242.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.