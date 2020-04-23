Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 5,342,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

