Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 10.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 5,342,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850,310. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.