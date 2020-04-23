Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $13.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,152. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $151.47.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
