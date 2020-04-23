Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 10,329,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,204,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

