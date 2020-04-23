Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 12,485,201 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -16.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $413.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

