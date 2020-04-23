Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.52), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.98. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

