Petrolympic (CVE:PCQ) Shares Up 50%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) shares shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 128,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average session volume of 38,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Petrolympic Company Profile (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Petrolympic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrolympic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit