Petrolympic (CVE:PCQ) Shares Up 50%

Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) shares shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 128,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average session volume of 38,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Petrolympic Company Profile (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

