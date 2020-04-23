Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.87. 1,583,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,977. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

