Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.87. 1,583,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,977. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit