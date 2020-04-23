Phore Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. Phore has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $30,553.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004648 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,735,506 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.