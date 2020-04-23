Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.58) earnings per share.

Phreesia stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 984,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,293.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.