Pivot Token Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and $124,539.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.