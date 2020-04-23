Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Up 7.2% After Strong Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shot up 7.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $34.30, 105,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 119,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

