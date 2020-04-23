Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 178,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,733. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit