Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.97. 122,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

Get Prologis alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.