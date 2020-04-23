QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. 7,656,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,701,043. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

