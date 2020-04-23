QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

QCOM stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 7,191,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

