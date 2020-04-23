QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. 7,656,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,701,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.