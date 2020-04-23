Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 207.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,980. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,415 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

