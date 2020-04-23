Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $616,732.90 and approximately $2,183.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.02605630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00213980 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.