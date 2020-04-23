Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

