Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66,083 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 160,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,960. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

