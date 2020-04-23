Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. 4,060,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

