Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UPS traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. 4,060,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.
Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
