RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RMR Group has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RMR Group to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $59.98.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

