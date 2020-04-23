Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $722,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. 3,737,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

