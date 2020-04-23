Rosenbaum Jay D. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. 6,633,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.74, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,415 shares of company stock worth $64,512,334. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.