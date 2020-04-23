salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,091. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $1,533,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,983 shares of company stock worth $65,208,495 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

