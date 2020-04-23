SAP (NYSE:SAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

SAP (NYSE:SAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. SAP updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SAP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Earnings History for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit