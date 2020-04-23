SAP (NYSE:SAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. SAP updated its FY 2020

SAP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

