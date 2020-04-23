Savior LLC Sells 151 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Savior LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

FB stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,317,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

