Savior LLC Sells 664 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Savior LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. 16,075,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

