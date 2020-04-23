Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 2,534,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,932. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

