Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.