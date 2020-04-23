Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after buying an additional 2,159,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after buying an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,712,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,633. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

