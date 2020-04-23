Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 899,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,850. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4183 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.