Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Cut by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 86,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 695,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,844. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.