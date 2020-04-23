Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 3.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 761,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,516. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

