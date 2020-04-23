Selway Asset Management Has $3.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Selway Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. 6,051,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

