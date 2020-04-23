Selway Asset Management Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,615,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,437,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.